A major police incident near the fuel station, formerly known as Carrs Garage, in Lamerton is taking place this afternoon.
Multiple police vehicles are on the scene, a helicopter in the air and police wearing tactical gear.
An eyewitness said they saw police officers stop a taxi and proceed to unload packages from inside the vehicle and officers are currently speaking with individuals at the scene.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed: "Officers are currently in the area of Lamerton near Tavistock carrying out enquiries following a report of a robbery."
More as we have it...
Contact the news team
Got an update, or a photo? We want your news. Email: [email protected]