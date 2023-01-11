Ric said: ‘Ann Davis, who is instrumental in running the lunch club, was able to obtain this donation for the good of the lunch club with the generous help of the charity. Every year, for many years, they have always given gifts of some kind around Christmas time to Yelverton Community Projects. For example, we often used to receive hampers, however covid made passing these on and delivering them to people difficult, particularly during lockdowns and when dealing with restrictions, so we came up with the idea for a donation instead so that we had an alternate way of helping those in need. This donation is also helping us to run the club more often now, so we’re very grateful to the charity for their help and continued support.’