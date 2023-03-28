The yearly meeting, at 7.30pm in Bere Alston Parish Hall, will be extra special because His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Devon, David Fursdon, will be presenting awards for distinguished service to the parish. These are due to reward the village’s multiple award-winning BIB entry last year, including a gold medal from the Royal Horticultural Society and a second gold medal as the best entry among large villages in the South West.