Harrowbarrow School is currently looking for community governors to join the board.
The school are appealing for governors from the local area. You do not need to come from an educational background to volunteer. Anyone from a professional background or with experience of finance, IT, HR, Health and Safety, with the drive and commitment to help ensure the future of the school is invited to apply.
You must be 18 or over to apply and all governors must agree to have Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks.