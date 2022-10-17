“As a member of the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership, our collective aim is to halve all fatal and serious collisions in Devon and Cornwall by 2030 – and eventually to eradicate them completely. We know the vast majority of motorists are good drivers who stick to the rules and drive at a safe speed. This operation is targeting the minority of people who do not adhere to the rules and, in doing so, put theirs and other people’s lives at risk.”