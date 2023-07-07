GUNNISLAKE’S annual festival kicks off tomorrow (July 14).
The traditional Gunnislake Festival which has been running for over 50 years is back with a jam-packed programme of events running from July 14 until July 22.
This year will feature an art exhibition, a talk about the Romans in Calstock, an organised community walk, live music and much more.
Organisers are looking forward to the event after hosting a smaller festival last year and following the break due to the pandemic.
It is hoped that this year will attract a variety of people from the community and beyond to come and join in with the village activities.
Ross Hanley from the Gunnislake Festival Committee said: ‘We try to put something in for everybody.
‘It’s about people getting together in the community.
‘We’re hoping to build the festival back to how it was before, we’re getting there and quite a lot of people get involved one way or another.’
The programme of events is as follows:
Wild West Karaoke Party- Friday July 14, 5pm onwards at the Cornish Inn.
The Romans in Calstock by Dr Chris Smart– Tuesday July 18, 7.30pm at Gunnislake Village Hall.
Festival Quiz – Wednesday, July 19, 8pm at the Rising Sun Inn.
Open Art and Parish Archives Exhibition – Thursday, July 20 and Friday, July 21 12-5pm and Saturday, July 22 10-2pm at St Anne’s Church.
Community Walk via the River- Saturday, July 22 at 10am from Gunnislake Car Park.
Rising Sun Inn BBQ and music from ‘Fixer’ – Saturday, July 22 from 8pm.
Make sure you look out for scarecrows around the village which are part of the scarecrow competition where rosettes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize will be presented to winners. The theme for this year’s competition is ‘superheroes’ and a map will be available for people to visit the superhero scarecrows in the village.
For more information or further updates visit the Gunnislake Community Matters Facebook Page.