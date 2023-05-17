The facilitator of the farming cluster and farmer himself James Coumbe said: ‘Bonny was involved with Martin Howlett and Laurence Couldrick from the WRT in setting up a farm cluster group. Through this it was possible to get funding for groups of farmers to run training events to investigate certain topics that are useful to their businesses and the local environment, and for us all to learn about collectively in the community. The two key topics we’ve nominated is how we can improve water quality and biodiversity.