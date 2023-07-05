A CALLINGTON councillor wishes to make changes to a local bus route to improve the service for the town’s elderly residents.
Cornwall and town councillor, Andrew Long said: ‘I had a call from a resident regarding the issue of the 12A/79 services going up Tavistock Road and whether they can be diverted through Hazelwood Road given the large number of elderly residents in that estate who have effectively become housebound due to the lack of services.
‘I have spoken to the public bus services and they have agreed to meet me on site next month to review the service. I hope to persuade them to make a minor amendment to both routes to open up the town centre to these residents.’