THERE was quite a stir in Tavistock Library on Monday last week, when the weekly cognitive stimulation sessions for people with dementia featured a living breathing Christmas tree!
The tree was modelled by care worker Sue Houlberg, who works for Home Instead which runs the session at the library every Monday from 11pm to 12 noon with Tavistock Memory Cafe.
Sue said: ‘Our session today is all about Christmas funnily enough, and I decided to wear the costume for a bit of fun. It has got a reaction, lots of smiles.’