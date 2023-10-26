CALLINGTON Lions have completed their 16th trip to deliver aid to Ukraine despite terrible weather conditions despite suffering a broken windscreen and several broken wiper blades.
On Wednesday, October 25, an all-Lions crew set off from Callington at 2.30am as part of Cornwall and Devon Sending Love to Ukraine’s aid trip to deliver supplies for those living in the war-torn country.
Callington Lions club were joined by Lions from Tavistock and Weymouth who battled the weather conditions from the word go. The team headed across European countries to deliver donations to Ukrainian people at the border in Warsaw.
On arrival the team was also joined by several Ukrainian’s who had embarked upon a two-day journey to meet the team, pass on their thanks and take the aid.
Lion, Andy Burnard, explained that all medical equipment including a medical bed, wheelchair, medication and other medical supplies were taken straight across the border to frontline hospitals and occupied dangerous territories, to those desperately in need.
Andy, who has made several trips to deliver aid, said: “Everything donated is gratefully received in Ukraine and we receive WhatsApp videos of where it goes from the people who receive them. We were presented with coloured drawings from children from the orphanages and it was their way of thanking everyone for the teddies and toys sent to them.”
He continued: “It was very emotional and, as on all trips, we hear of the sad reality of the situation these people are suffering.”
The group has returned from its trip this week and is already getting ready for the next trips on November 25 and a special Christmas Trip on December 17.
Lastly Andy said: “We thank everyone for their continued support and please keep following us on Facebook to keep up-to-date with our team.”
For more information visit the Devon & Cornwall Sending Love to Ukraine Facebook Page.