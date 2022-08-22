Life of much loved Bere Ferrers sailor is celebrated inspecial event
ABOVE: Four members of Team Rob, who had supported him and organised the fundraising event: Ann Jeffries, Angela Hooper, Jane Bull and Pat Moss. BELOW: Alistair Bates in his kayak, with two of the villagers who accompanied him in to the quay: Ann Jeffries and Marcel Kelly.
One of Bere Ferrers’ much-loved residents has been fondly remembered and his life celebrated at a bench dedication and sponsored paddle.
The event last Friday (August 19) – was held on what would have been Rob Furneaux’ birthday.
Rob was a home tutor, but was highly involved in so many aspects of village life. He had been Chair of the Boating Association and an active sailor, organised the weekly quiz group for many years, wrote panto scripts and was active in improving the quay and sorting problems with HV power lines on the river.
A keen photographer, he was also co-author of a pilotage pamphlet of the River Tavy, two books on the River Tamar and two river pub guides. He was also a keen tennis and billiards player and an enthusiast on 20th century English classical music.
Rob, who died just before Christmas last year, had been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, and his long-term friend Alistair Bates re-created a paddle they had done nearly 50 years ago, this time to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association. He said it was also to recognise the support given to Rob by ‘Team Rob’ — a group of Rob’s friends in Bere Ferrers — who were with him throughout and who supported him tirelessly.
Alistair paddled from Stonehouse in Plymouth to Bere Ferrers Quay, which he said had been quite easy and he had arrived much earlier than expected. Several villagers paddled out to accompany him in to the quay. Alistair said the original paddle had been with him in sporting yak and Rob in an inflatable tender – which slowly deflated after a while, resulting in them putting in to Bere Ferrers Quay and loading the boats on to the train to return home to Plymouth! Rob later moved to the village.
It was Team Rob that had organised the fundraising for a commemorative bench for the quay, which was a favourite place of Rob’s, and a large group gathered for the unveiling and dedication. Many anecdotes were shared, and the bench was unveiled by team member Jane Bull, Alistair Bates and Ian Parsons, who offered words of dedication. A selection of his loved English classical music was played in the background.
Anyone who would like to donate to MND in memory of Rob can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paddle4rob
