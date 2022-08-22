Life of much loved Bere Ferrers sailor is celebrated inspecial event

Alistair paddled from Stonehouse in Plymouth to Bere Ferrers Quay, which he said had been quite easy and he had arrived much earlier than expected. Several villagers paddled out to accompany him in to the quay. Alistair said the original paddle had been with him in sporting yak and Rob in an inflatable tender – which slowly deflated after a while, resulting in them putting in to Bere Ferrers Quay and loading the boats on to the train to return home to Plymouth! Rob later moved to the village.