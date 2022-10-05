Library widening its community appeal
Subscribe newsletter
TAVISTOCK library is widening its appeal to the general public beyond its core aim of providing reading materials.
The premises is fast becoming a thriving community hub with a growing number of organisations meeting in its rooms while a successful family arts and craft taster event has demonstrated a growing appeal accross the ages.
As a charity, Libraries Unlimited, has the freedom to generate funds, thrive and plan for the future with the support of commissioning bodies including the local councils. Local communities are important to developing the library which serves them.
Jan Horrell, senior library supervisor at Tavistock Library, said: ‘We are a thriving space for the community. We run the library service underpinned by the Public Libraries Act, providing quiet spaces for people to read and do research but the renowned hush of libraries has gone, to be replaced by a healthy buzz which is good for everyone.’
The library is recognised for the work it does in supporting families and promoting health and well being through its activities — attracting funding from other community organisations.
Jan added: ‘We are here for everyone, for people at home through our mobile libraries, for schools and colleges. Our public computers are heavily used here — not always the case in libraries. People don’t have to be members to use the library, but they do to borrow.’
The library’s latest project are monthly community music concerts, working with the Tavistock Youth Cafe, known as Shake the Shelves. Regular users include an art and a recorder group run by U3A (University of the Third Age known as U3A), for people age 55 and over.
Among the free organised activities taking part is a sewing group ‘Sew with Sally’ formed at the library. Former library assistant Sally Curtis, who has MS, was asked if she wanted to form the group by the library. She now helps run a popular weekly meeting of all women who have become friends through their joint love of cross-stitch, sewing, quilting and patchwork.
She said: ‘This is far more than a sewing group. We come here to swap skills and enjoy each other’s company and bring home garden produce. People who would otherwise be lonely at home have found a new home from home.’
Some widowed members credit the group with aiding their grieving and say it has been a ‘lifeline’. Diann Ruston, whose husband Des died this year, said: ‘The sewing group is a lifeline for me. I don’t know how I could’ve got through grieving and feeling lonely at home without my new friends at the sewing group.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |