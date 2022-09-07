Library set to rock as music event returns
A MONTHLY event which showcases the musical talent of both Tavistock Youth Cafe and local performers is set to return at the end of this month following a summer hiatus.
On the last Thursday of the month, the library in Tavistock plays host to Shake the Shelves - a night of live music set up by Shaun Smith, Vicki Lloyd-Walsh and Fred Harper of the Youth Cafe and Denise Gatley from the library.
Operating as a part of the music project run by Shaun and Fred at the Youth Cafe, the idea became a reality in November of last year.
Shaun said: ‘At the time we started we were a little unsure with more potential covid restrictions but we were keen to make it happen. We received a really good initial response which allowed it to progress. It’s really good to make use of the library and it helps to put it on the map, so there’s really no downside. It acts as an alternative performance venue for young people which isn’t an open mic night in a pub; these are a very different atmosphere altogether.’
The event sees members of the Youth Cafe perform in the opening half of the evening, then followed by an array of local bands and solo acts who also enjoy utilising the space to perform to an audience. A host act also performs between the other acts to ensure the atmosphere is always musical and that there are no silences.
Shaun treasuers his role as leader of the music project at the Youth Cafe and as a guitar teacher in being able to provide opportunities to young people in the town he didn’t have when he first started there. He said: ‘I’ve been running the music project at the Youth Cafe since 2007 and I’ve aways wanted to create a bigger music scene as there wasn’t one when I was younger. Our other acts are great as they inspire our younger performers which in turn affords them a huge confidence boost. They’ve formed a strong friendship network too. We’ve never had the same act perform twice either as we’ve had so many different ones. The audience are very appreciative of the performances and the musicians give great feedback too; it was very surprising to see supportive people are. A library in Exeter have also caught onto the idea too and may run with it. I’d love to take this to the next step professionally.’
Vicki Lloyd-Walsh, manager of the Tavistock Youth Cafe said: ‘Interest in Shake the Shelves is definitely growing - we advertise through posters and using social media. Any member of the Youth Cafe can perform; Shaun sorts out all the bookings in advance. We’ll naturally keep going with it as long as we have the capacity and the interest for it.’
Shake the Shelves returns on Thursday, September 29 at 7pm.
