Shaun treasuers his role as leader of the music project at the Youth Cafe and as a guitar teacher in being able to provide opportunities to young people in the town he didn’t have when he first started there. He said: ‘I’ve been running the music project at the Youth Cafe since 2007 and I’ve aways wanted to create a bigger music scene as there wasn’t one when I was younger. Our other acts are great as they inspire our younger performers which in turn affords them a huge confidence boost. They’ve formed a strong friendship network too. We’ve never had the same act perform twice either as we’ve had so many different ones. The audience are very appreciative of the performances and the musicians give great feedback too; it was very surprising to see supportive people are. A library in Exeter have also caught onto the idea too and may run with it. I’d love to take this to the next step professionally.’