Library new warm space day offer
Starting this week, volunteers from the Friends of Tavistock Library will be supporting the library to open every Wednesday afternoon from 2pm to 5.30pm. The library is normally closed on Wednesdays.
Frank Woodcock, Chair for the Friends of Tavistock Library, said that ‘the Friends have been fundraising to provide furniture for customers to relax in and now we are really pleased to support the library to open its doors for more hours this winter’.
As well as being able to borrow books — but don’t forget your library card; there will the chance to enjoy a hot drink, play board games, and enjoy Lego and other building toys.
Volunteers will be on hand to help with computer enquiries and Tavy Fridge (providing free donated food) will be open for use.
People will be welcome to come along on their own or with friends. Families will be able to pop in after school or before they go swimming at the nearby Meadowlands leisure centre.
A ‘Knit and Natter’ group was due meet this week and other groups will be welcome to meet in the library regularly or just occasionally throughout the winter.
The library is already a warm space for most of the week, to relax, meet friends, enjoy learning something new or use a computer, to name a few of the activities on offer, and you don’t have to be a member — just walk in and join in.
Tavistock Library is part of Libraries Unlimited, a charity which has enabled libraries to thrive for communities across Devon and Torbay. Find out more about the extra hours by calling into the library or checking out the Facebook page.