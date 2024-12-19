CREDITON Library had a shock this week when an overdue library book was returned later than expected.
A spokesperson for Crediton Library said: “We are very grateful to the anonymous borrower who posted us back our copy of 'Thomas's ABC' this week.
“We checked the date label and note that this book was slightly overdue by 31.5 years.”
The date label inside the book. (Crediton Library)
The spokesperson continued: “Fortunately, Libraries Unlimited no longer issue fines on children's books so we have cancelled our trip to the Bahamas over the Christmas holiday on this occasion.”