Worryingly, Britain has gone from being the G7 country with the lowest levels of [economic] inactivity to the one where, uniquely, the workforce has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. Could it be that the reason for this is the dire state of the NHS? This is a health service starved of funds particularly from 2010-2020 when the average growth was only 1.5 per cent, whereas the average growth of the NHS since its inception has been 3.3 per cent and growth under the previous Labour government was 3.6 per cent. Relative to similar countries, this resulted in fewer doctors and nurses, the second worst life expectancy, higher than average fatality rates for heart attacks, below average survival rates for commonly occurring cancers, fewer CT and MRI scanners than the other countries, and the second lowest number of hospital beds.