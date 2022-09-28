Leisure centres going green
ABOVE: Meadowlands. BELOW: Parklands.
Subscribe newsletter
West Devon leisure centres are planning ahead to ensure they are in a strong enough position to ride out rising energy costs.
Both Meadowlands, in Tavistock, and Parklands, Okehampton, are thinking green in an effort to mitigate the rise in the energy costs this month-with heating swimming pools the main concern.
This includes installing solar panels to supplement existing supplies.
The centres are managed through contract with Fusion Lifestyle for West Devon Council which is joining forces with neighbouring authority South Hams to lobby ministers for more support in bearing energy costs.
The overiding aim is to prevent at all costs disadvantaging users through moves such as reducing opening hours or reducing pool water temperatures or heating.
The councils understand the value of exercise and leisure on well-being, including mental and physical health.
Cllr Tony Leech, West Devon council lead member for leisure, health and wellbeing, said: ‘We know how important our leisure centres are and we’re taking every step we can to ensure that they can cope with rising costs and continue to serve our residents and provide a great service.
‘Our leisure centres have fixed their energy contract costs until late next year, which will help us weather the months ahead. Both Meadowlands and Parklands Leisure Centres have also updated their energy saving plans, which will help monitor and reduce costs even further.
‘New energy measures, including the installation of solar panels, are being progressed with support from the borough council.
‘The council, along with our friends in the South Hams and Fusion Lifestyle, are lobbying government, along with other national leisure bodies, for support on rising energy costs.’
The plan to install solar panels at six sites in both council areas is predicted to reduce elecricity use by about 40% over 20 years. Fusion say costs and energy consumption will be reduced ‘significantly’ by the new planned panels. Importantly this will reduce carbon emissions in a big way.
The leisure industry nationally is a high energy user and locally both councils are committed to the Climate Emergency UK scheme aims of reducing carbon emissions to net zero by 2030 from council leisure centres and other premises and secure global net zero by 2050 by working with partners.
Fusion said the panels will not make leisure centres carbon emission net zero on their own, but will contribute to the overall level of energy use and reduce carbon emissions by 300 tonnes at the centres.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |