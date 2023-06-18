Tavistock police incidents this week have seen a collision on Plymouth Road and a land mine pulled from the River Tavy near Denham Bridge.
— At approximately 5.30am on Sunday, June 18, police were alerted to damage to motor vehicles on Plymouth Road, opposite the Texaco garage. Upon attendance, police identified clear signs of a collision. The owner of the offending vehicle has been located and details exchanged.
— At 4.45pm on Monday, June 19, police were contacted by a member of the public who had reported finding what they suspected was a landmine in the River Tavy at Denham Bridge. Police contacted the bomb disposlal unit and a team from the Royal Navy attended. The following day, police stated they believe a controlled explosion was carried out at the scene.