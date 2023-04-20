In a letter sent to parents today (Thursday, April 20), principal Tristan Muller-Forster said: 'The right to strike is one that we, as a school, have the utmost respect for and we will support the decision of every teacher who is part of a union and makes the personal choice to partake in a walkout. It is our priority as a school however, to ensure that any industrial action has a minimised impact on our pupils’ experiences and that they continue to receive the highest standard of education and care possible.'