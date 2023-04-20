The next round of strike action announced from the National Education Union (NEU) will see Tavistock College open for only Years 11 and 13 on Thursday, April 27 and Tuesday, May 2.
The school will be closed to Years 7 - 10 and 12 on these two dates due to staff ratios and ensuring operational safety.
Year 11 and 13 students are expected to attend the college on these days. Union Leaders have communicated that these year groups will be prioritised by members with their upcoming exams. Depending on teacher numbers, there will be lessons with specialist teachers or private revision space on these days.
In a letter sent to parents today (Thursday, April 20), principal Tristan Muller-Forster said: 'The right to strike is one that we, as a school, have the utmost respect for and we will support the decision of every teacher who is part of a union and makes the personal choice to partake in a walkout. It is our priority as a school however, to ensure that any industrial action has a minimised impact on our pupils’ experiences and that they continue to receive the highest standard of education and care possible.'