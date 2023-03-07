The mural which runs from the Town Hall to the bus stop on New Road is well underway and Rosie has already installed the five ceramic musicians and the majority of the Kit Hill mound. The Kit Hill mound section features word tiles which have been made during workshops that Rosie ran where residents and schoolchildren were asking to press a word they associate with Callington into clay. Following positive feedback by passers-by who saw Rosie installing the tiles and feeling like they missed the workshops, will now be able to have another chance to participate this weekend.