THIS WEEKEND is the last chance to add your very own word tile to the new Callington mural.
New funding provided by Callington Town Council means that residents that felt they 'missed out' on the chance to create tiles for the new mural being installed by local potter, Rosie Fierek now have another chance to do so.
The mural which runs from the Town Hall to the bus stop on New Road is well underway and Rosie has already installed the five ceramic musicians and the majority of the Kit Hill mound. The Kit Hill mound section features word tiles which have been made during workshops that Rosie ran where residents and schoolchildren were asking to press a word they associate with Callington into clay. Following positive feedback by passers-by who saw Rosie installing the tiles and feeling like they missed the workshops, will now be able to have another chance to participate this weekend.
Rosie will be running a session this Sunday, March 12 between 1pm and 4pm in Callington Town Hall. The brief is to think of a word you associate with Callington and surrounding area. You then press your word into clay. You can also do another tile with your name. These will all be fired with a green glaze and installed below the other Kit Hill tiles.
If you wish to join the workshop, drop-in to the town hall on Sunday (March 12).