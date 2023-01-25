Sarah Caldwell and her fiancé Matt Finch from Ferry Farm are holding the open farm event to raise money for the charity-funded group that supported both Matt and Sarah through Matt’s recovery following a stroke in 2020.
Sarah expressed that the Cornwall stroke team were instrumental in Matt’s recovery and that the much-needed support they provided was invaluable and the pair wish to give something back through the fundraising event.
Sarah said: ‘When Matt had a stroke in September 2020, it was during covid, so I was unable to go with him when admitted, both times, into hospital. Even once discharged, Matt still couldn’t speak coherently and had lost the use of one side of his body and was absolutely exhausted. Neither of us knew what to expect.
‘Literally the next day we had a phone call from the Stroke and Neurological Rehabilitation Team to arrange an initial visit at home to access Matt, discuss the stroke and identify any further tests that may identify a cause and aid recovery. Whilst Matt has made an excellent physical recovery, we continue to learn how to manage the chronic fatigue that many stroke sufferers are left with.’
Through the open farm event, the couple wish to raise awareness of the amazing work the team do and also raise funds for the group, which is part of the Cornwall Partnership Foundation Trust.
‘It will be nice to raise some awareness of the work they do’, said Sararh.
‘Being in Cornwall sometimes we don’t always have the best services because of where we are, so to have this as a county-specific resource is absolutely amazing and both Matt and I would have been totally lost without it.’
The fundraising event will take place at Ferry Farm, Harewood, Calstock on Saturday, March 18 from 10am until 4pm. Entry will be £5 per person, with under 3s going free. All funds and donations will go to the Cornwall Stroke and Neurological Rehabilitation Team.
Guests will be invited to look around the maternity barn during their lambing period with the hopes of some visitors being lucky enough to see a lamb born. There will also be a walk and talk around the farm delivered by Sarah and Matt at 11am and 2pm, family activities including a treasure trail, a raffle and refreshments included.
The nurses that supported Matt and Sarah will be attending the event.
‘It means so much that they are coming out because it’s a thank-you to them more than anything, and if we can give back that would be wonderful’, said Sarah.