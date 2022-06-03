Kit Hill hosts beacon lighting to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

A commemorative beacon was lit on Kit Hill yesterday evening in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. This was just one of over 3,500 beacons were lit up around the Commonwealth to mark the historic event.

A multitude of beacons, lit simultaneously, could been seen from all directions stretching across Cornwall into the distance. Her Majesty began the ceremony yesterday by touching a globe symbolizing the Commonwealth nations, which sent a chain of lights from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace.

The event was co-ordinated by Callington Town Council in collaboration with Stoke Climsland Parish Council and was attended by a host of councillors from the Tamar Valley and South East Cornwall including Calstock Parish Council Chair Jim Wakem and Mike Tagg - portreeve and mayor of Callington.