The Time2Move Holiday Programme delivered by Active Cornwall will be offering physical activities for children including bike sessions at Callington Community College and sessions will be running across the Christmas holidays from December 19-23. All children aged five to 16 are welcome to attend and it is completely FREE for children that are eligible for benefits-related Free School Meals. For more information visit: https://www.activecornwall.org/T2MHolidayProgramme/