The weekend of October 14 and 15 marks the 12th Woolly Weekend to be held at Kelly House near Lifton.
Kelly House has been the home of the Kelly family for the last 900 years. When Sophia Kelly moved back to her ancestral home 14 years ago, she found that it was chilly after being used to central heated accommodation, so she needed some good warm woollens.
But there was no one place to find them all together. She set out to help her visitors find ways of warming up with excitingly designed garments made by local craftspeople, and to help Devon and Cornwall farmers showcase the products produced by their rare breed sheep and alpacas.
It was also essential to have fun, so a ‘knit a bunting flag competition’ was set up to deck the house with bunting, much of it made by knitters and crafters.
The Woolly Weekend was created to bring together local wool producers while helping to raise funds for the ongoing restoration of Kelly House and supporting a local charity.
The date was set for the first Woolly Weekend on the second weekend in October to full in with #WoolWeek run by The Campaign for Wool and it has been held that weekend every year since.
Sophia’s chosen charity is the Children’s Hospice South West, which supports local families when they need it most. Their volunteers have helped run the show ever since it started.
Even though Kelly House has warmed up as time has passed, Sophia still loves to fill the house with dedicated craftspeople who create beautiful and useful products that do a great job of keeping you warm.
The weekend supports the farmers who manage the animals who grow the fleeces and reminds buyers of the close connection between the land and the pretty garments. It is well-timed for Christmas shopping.
The ground floor of Kelly House will be full of Devon and Cornwall based woolly producers. Products on sale range from woven waistcoats and knitted jumpers to raw fleece and naturally dyed wool.
Visit www.woollyweekend.co.uk or follow Woolly Weekend on Facebook or Instagram,
Kelly House PL16 OHH is between Launceston and Tavistock on the border between Devon and Cornwall.
Visitors are welcome between 10am and 4pm each day. Entrance is £5. Refreshments are available in the tea room in the old Tudor kitchen with homemade cakes and soup.