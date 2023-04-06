for THOSE nervous about going to a public gym, then giant elastic bands might be the answer.
If you do not have the confidence to work out on the gym machines or simply do not have the time, exercising at home might appeal.
To recreate your gym activity at home on a small scale is possible in a much more convenient space-saving way.
This is possible using resistance bands as a way to fit exercise into your front room and busy life.
Personal trainer Tom Ellacott, who works for Fusion at Meadowlands Leisure Centre at Tavistock, is a keen advocate for widening participation in exercise for all people of all experience and doing so at home is one way.
He said: ‘Although it might seem counterproductive for me to encourage anyone to exercise at home, I’m keen for everyone to have the same access to keeping fit. If that means exercising at home, then all the better. I’d rather busy parents and people who really don’t like exercising in front of other people keep active at home than not at all.
‘The best way of doing this is to use resistance bands, which are easy to use to replicate similar exercises you can also do in the gym. But all you have to do is sometimes loop the bands round your stairs pillar or wedge under the top of the door and shut it. It also helps to have a soft carpet to kneel and lie on to do some push-ups, for instance.’
Tom does encourage people new to gym exercise routines to book a session or two with a trainer to understand the techniques so they make the most out of it and with the right techniques to avoid injury.’
‘Most people won’t have ever used resistance bands because they aren’t generally used at school where we all begin some form of fitness. They are very versatile and affordable. They can replicate many of the routines on gym equipment, but with less knowledge needed about using the machines. So, they do appeal.’
Tom showed me how to warm up legs and make press-ups, squats and lunges harder, also how to replace weights for bicep curls, chest presses and tricep extensions - using the easiest band.