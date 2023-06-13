CALSTOCK residents are pleading with dog owners to keep their dogs on leads following another dog attack on one of the resident ducks.
Local resident, Pete Thompson who keeps an eye on the ducks has concerns for the future of the village’s duck population saying that it has halved in the last year.
Earlier this month one of the ducks was seen to be attacked by a dog that was off its lead and has not been seen since, reducing the number of ducks in the village to seven.
The ducks at Calstock Quayside are an integral part of the village and can be seen exploring the village green.
Although Calstock Parish Council installed several signs around the quayside and the green, dog owners continue to allow their dogs to roam off the lead which is posing a threat to the ducks.
Multiple dog attacks on the village’s Muscovy ducks have occurred in recent years and Pete explained that he has taken on the role as the village’s duck contact if anyone finds an injured duck, alongside his wife Kim. Pete said that he has taken many ducks to the vets following dog attacks and has even taken them into his home. Pete explained: ‘In recent years, I have taken three birds to the vets after dog attacks, two of which were euthanised.
‘The most recent attack was by a dog off the lead, the dog attacked the duck but it got away and went on the river and we didn’t see it again, so I’m presuming it went off to die somewhere.
‘At this rate the ducks will be gone in the next couple years.’
Another resident was ‘very sad’ to have witnessed the attack which occurred.
‘The poor duck was bleeding out’, said the resident.
‘Even worse, the owner wasn’t at all concerned.
‘The village lost another duck the week before as it was killed by a car.
‘The parish has put up signs asking for dogs to be kept on a lead on the village green and around the slipway but so many people ignore this.
‘The ducks are part of Calstock and it’s heartbreaking to be losing them.'
Pete echoed these views and said: ‘The Muscovy’s have always lived here. They’re not pretty, but we love them.
‘The ducks bring much joy to a lot of people including myself.'
Pete highlighted that the survival rate for the ducklings is also quite low.
Parish Councillor Alastair Tinto explained that the signs were installed in response to the dog attacks and is reminding people to keep their dogs on leads.
‘The message is that we would really like people to respect the other wildlife and to keep their dogs on leads when they’re on the green. It only needs one dog off a lead to get a duck and that’s it.’