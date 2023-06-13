Multiple dog attacks on the village’s Muscovy ducks have occurred in recent years and Pete explained that he has taken on the role as the village’s duck contact if anyone finds an injured duck, alongside his wife Kim. Pete said that he has taken many ducks to the vets following dog attacks and has even taken them into his home. Pete explained: ‘In recent years, I have taken three birds to the vets after dog attacks, two of which were euthanised.