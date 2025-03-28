Kaleb Cooper, star of Clarkson’s Farm and now a prominent UK farming advocate, is set to make his first appearance at the Devon County Show.
Kaleb will visit the showground between 1pm and 4pm on the second day of the Show, Friday, May 16. During his time at the show, Kaleb will tour the Farming Zone, judge a Young Farmer’s Class, and conduct a question-and-answer session in the Young Farmer’s Marquee.
Kaleb began working on a farm at the tender age of 13. He went on to study agriculture at Moreton Morrell College, after which he established Kaleb Cooper Contracting, leading him to a career working on various farms in the Cotswolds, including Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat.
At just 26 years old, Kaleb has already achieved more than most could dream of. Last year, he took to the stage across the UK on a sell-out tour, "The World According to Kaleb," which Prime Video recorded at the Cheltenham Everyman Theatre and released in November. He is a top 10 bestselling author, with three books under his belt, a remarkable achievement for someone who had never read a book before writing his own!
As a firm believer in the importance of showcasing farming to the public, in his work outside of farming, Kaleb strives to highlight the rich traditions, history, and positive impact of farming. He launched The Kaleb Cooper Agriculture Bursary with the Royal Agricultural University to encourage young individuals to consider farming as a viable and fulfilling career choice.
To be a member of the audience at Kaleb’s Q&A session, which will take place from 2.45 to 3.30pm in the Young Farmer’s Marquee, visit https://devoncountyshow.ticketsrv.co.uk/tickets/KalebCooperQ&A to reserve your place and submit your question.