Devon County Council leader Julian Brazil has restated the authority’s pledge to protect the most vulnerable and urged that asylum seekers be treated with “dignity and compassion”.
Councillor Brazil made the comments before the full council meeting on Thursday September 4, following a number of small protests outside an Exeter hotel where the Home Office has placed asylum seekers.
He said the council was supporting them in areas such as education, child welfare, and social care.
“There are children staying there and many are terrified and confused.
“These children are from war-torn countries, escaping drought, famine and persecution.
“While I fully support people’s right to protest, I would urge people to be mindful of their circumstances.”
He also wanted to reassure people that concerns about community safety were unwarranted:
“These concerns have been amplified by a minority of people who misunderstand the complexities and realities of the situation. These are not people who have arrived on boats crossing the channel.
“These are not criminals, they are some of the most vulnerable people. They have suffered, many have been persecuted and tortured and are waiting in the asylum system. They have come to our country legally to find a better life. Who wouldn’t want to do that?
“I would hope that if the boot was on the other foot, and if it was you or me under those circumstances, that those people would understand and be more empathetic.
“Hate and discrimination, whatever its form, is completely unacceptable, has no place in Devon and we should treat asylum seekers with respect, as we would expect to be treated ourselves.”
“Devon faces significant challenges, many of them exacerbated by grossly inadequate central Government funding, which means our residents get significantly less than those in other local authority areas. It is vital we focus our energies on tackling this inequity and not sowing division.”
