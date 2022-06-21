Jubilee event for memory café was ‘truly wonderful’
For the first time since the pandemic, the members, volunteers, and trustees of Tavistock Memory Café were able to come together, in order to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
A Tea Dance was held in The Bedford Hotel with live music provided by ‘Mezzo’. Volunteers decorated the room with patriotic bunting, plus a large jubilee poster which everyone had played a part in, and a Royal memory tree created by members.
Everyone tucked into a spectacular spread of sandwiches, beautiful cakes, and scones, jam, and cream, then raised a toast to the Queen and sang the National Anthem, after which many proceeded to dance off the calories.
Each person attending was given a special celebratory tote bag, with a china mug and flag, which had been provided by the Devon Memory Café Consortium.
It was a truly wonderful occasion, full of smiles, chat and laughter!, said the organisers.
