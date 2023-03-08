Ecofest this year will be taking place in Tavistock Meadows on Saturday, July 29 from 12pm-6pm and organisers are looking for people to get involved.
The team behind the event is looking for: sustainable products, new ideas for green living, activities that celebrate natural resources, new solutions to environmental concerns, artists and performers with an environmental message and any other local groups, individuals and businesses who would like to get involved.
EcoFest is a one day festival that brings together charities, local community groups, businesses, activists, artists and musicians to inspire and drive climate change action, provide climate change education and promote solutions to living sustainably.
The event this year is provisionally set to have two big top tents, one for bands and speakers and the other for stall holders in addition to space for individual gazebos. Businesses are also welcome to sign up to sell sustainable products or promote themselves and schools and community groups are welcomed to join in.
The team ask that you get in touch as soon as possible to book your place and send a brief outline of what you are bringing to the festival, including: name, contact number, email address, whether you are a business/entertainment/community group/food vendor or artist and state how your offer relates to celebrating sustainability.