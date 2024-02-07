Who will be the Government at the end of the year is still very much a guessing game. The Spring Budget may well bring a raft of tax cuts. Inflation continues to fall. The Bank of England has hinted at interest cuts. There is speculation of an income tax cut. All these could have a significant impact on the way people ultimately vote. Against this background many sitting Conservative members of parliament have already indicated that they will not be standing at the next election. Perhaps they see the signs that their position is hopeless. Waiting in the wings is the ghost of the Reform Party, Nigel Farage. What part he will play remains uncertain but may well affect some Conservative-held seats.