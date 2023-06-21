An inspiring Callington teacher has scooped a prestigious teaching award for her commitment to helping her students to always do their best.
Dr Jo Turner, chemistry teacher at Callington Community College was awarded the Pearson Silver Award for Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School last week during a special ceremony at the school.
On receipt of the award Jo said: ‘It’s amazing, I wouldn’t be able to do it without the community here.
‘You can’t be a successful teacher unless you have a group of colleagues and students around you that allow you to do that.
‘We are a wonderful school and I am really lucky to work here being able to give the students the opportunities so that they can go out of Cornwall and go and see the world and then come back if they want to.
‘I want them to be able to choose what they do with their lives.
‘I love teaching, it’s the best job in the world.’
The Pearson National Teaching Awards are an annual celebration of excellence in education, recognising the outstanding work of teachers across the UK.
Last week, the entire school gathered in front of distinguished guests, including a representative from Pearson to acknowledge and reward Dr Jo Turner as the recipient of the silver award.
Wendy Ainsworth, headteacher at the college, described the event as ‘the school’s best kept secret’, as only a few members of the faculty knew that Jo had won the award.
A representative from Pearson explained that it was a particularly special year as the awards celebrate its 25th anniversary.
They said: ‘Today Dr Turner joins one of this year’s 89 silver winners being celebrated across the UK.
‘The reason we sponsor the awards is to celebrate the outstanding work taking place in education. ‘Dr Turner is one of our winners today as she inspires a love of learning by bringing to the classroom her knowledge and life experiences. As a result of her no-nonsense lessons and exceptionally high standards her students achieve some of the best outcomes in the local trust.
‘What she offers is exceptional.’
Jo had been nominated by another teacher, Rob Taylor and following this virtual judging took place where students, parents and colleagues were invited to talk about Jo.
Headteacher Wendy explained: ‘After the judges had spoken to the children, the judges were wiping tears off their eyes because they were so moved by what the children had said. The children talked about how they had confidence and vitality and belief, entirely as a result of Jo’s teaching.
‘The recognition of Jo will serve our community.
‘There would have been thousands of nominations across the country so for Jo to reach any of these stages is a real credit. I’m confident that she’d be in with a chance of the award going further than today.’
Following being presented the award, Jo may have the opportunity to go on to a final grand ceremony where nominees will be narrowed down and a final winner of Teacher of the Year across the whole country will be awarded.