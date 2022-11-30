THE FINAL performance of 2022 at Calstock Arts is a Gallery Bar Special with jazz trio, Just Friends who are raising money for Callington Food Bank.
The Calstock based trio, Just Friends consists of Peter on piano, Marianne on vocals and Paul on bass guitar. They will be performing a relaxing mix of jazz standards and well known Christmas classics on Sunday (December 11) from 4.30pm at the Old Chapel, Calstock.
Entry is free but there will be a bucket for donations which will be given to Callington food bank.
Last year, Just Friends raised over £420 for the food bank with two gigs and the group would like to add to this.
Doors and bar open at 4pm with the music from 4.30pm.