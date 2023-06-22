Janna Sanders, Manager of Tavistock BID, explained ‘We felt it was about time that we put Tavistock on the map as the Birthplace of the Cream Tea and, alongside the Tavistock & District Chamber of Commerce, have devised Cream Tea Week as a celebration of our status. We are looking forward to sampling all the amazing recipes that businesses have thought up and, of course, the legendary Tavy Tuff on Sunday at Miss Ivy’s Tavi Feastival – also a first for the town. We are extremely proud to be a foodie destination.’