Highlights and lowlights? It has been a privilege to get to know our guests and to learn something about their lives in Ukraine – a place we knew very little about. We have compared and shared our different traditions for celebrating Christmas and birthdays, music, food, gardening, and patterns of everyday life. It has worked for us because our three guests are good fun, kind, generous and very sensitive about our needs and preferences. It has been wonderful to have help in the garden and with projects in the house and community. Seeing the ten-year old blossom at school and improve her English amazingly quickly has been great, and we are full of admiration for how her sister has persisted with pursuing a medical career, and how their mother selflessly takes care of them.