A TRAILER for the film adaptation of Raynor Winn’s The Salt Path gives a powerful glimpse of how this emotional true story translates onto the screen.
Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs take the lead roles in the film directed by Marianne Elliott (War Horse) and due for release in April 2025.
Author Raynor Winn and her husband Moth became homeless in 2013, losing the farm where they had raised their family after a business deal with a friend went wrong. Only days before, Moth had been diagnosed with a rare and life-limiting brain disease, corticobasal degeneration.
The couple, then aged 50 and 53, decided to “put one foot in front of the other” and set out to walk the South West Coast Path with just a small second-hand tent, two flimsy sleeping bags and £115 in cash.
At the mercy of the sea and the weather, the pair walked “because we had no choice...because I desperately needed something to show me the way,” says Raynor. The diary of their experiences on the 630-mile journey, written by Raynor on paper tied with string just for Moth, so that as his memory faded he would not forget, eventually became a Sunday Times bestseller.
At the end of their walk, a kind stranger offered the couple a flat at the back of an old chapel in Polruan: they now still live near the banks of the River Fowey, on a farm with an orchard which they have nurtured up from a ruin over the last five years.
The film began shooting on location around the South West in 2023 on many of the same paths and beaches trodden by Raynor and Winn during their trek ten years previously.
The Salt Path will be in cinemas from April 25, 2025.