MONEY awarded to Calstock Parish Council has been used to improve access to a local playing field.
The parish council has recently been awarded Section 106 money from the Double White Rise development in St Ann’s Chapel. The money was granted to be used specifically on ‘provision to facilitate better access to and improvements at King George V Playing Field, St Ann’s Chapel’.
The pedestrian path behind The Rifle Volunteer has been improved and work on the car park is nearly finished. Fencing around the play park will be the next phase which will commence on April 24.