NHS England figures show 155 patients waited in an ambulance for at least one hour when they arrived at Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust A&E in the week to Sunday (December 11) – up from 131 the week before. A further 256 patients were forced to wait between 30 minutes and one hour, meaning 50% of the 823 total ambulance arrivals were delayed by half an hour or more, and at least 249 hours were lost.