For the eighth consecutive year, two long-established Devon hotels have picked up four Taste of the West awards rewarding hospitality, food, drink and retail.
The Two Bridges Hotel in the heart of Dartmoor, and the Bedford Hotel in Tavistock, each picked up two gold awards – one for their hotel accommodation and hospitality, and one for their food.
Judges from Taste of the West made an anonymous visit to each hotel, allowing them to taste the food and the standards of hospitality. The judges were impressed by the emphasis on local food suppliers and high customer service standards.
The judges said of the Two Bridges Hotel: “A warm welcome is guaranteed and the food in its award-winning restaurant is well worth visiting for.”
They also descried the the Bedford Hotel as ‘a great place to stay, a mixture of old-fashioned charm and comfort, with welcoming, friendly staff and a fabulous breakfast’.
Hotel Director Sarah Howard said: “We are so thrilled to have been honoured with gold awards from Taste of the West again. To win gold is wonderful – but to win gold for eight consecutive years is absolutely tremendous, and a real credit to our hard-working team and our excellent local suppliers.”