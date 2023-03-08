HOSPITAL staff have been thanked by a grateful daughter for the ‘outstanding care’ they gave her mother.
Dena Logan presented more than £2,000 to Helen Gregory, the matron of Tavistock Hospital, to reward her staff for ‘going beyond the call of duty’ when her mother Eileen Hall was recovering from hip surgery.
Dena, of Lydford, staged a charity horse show to raise the money in aid of the hospital and in memory of her mother Eileen Hall who died after a stroke before the horse show last month.
Dena said: ‘I am so proud of our local hospital. My mum’s biggest worry was that after rehab she would have to go into a nursing home, rather than home with me. That was motivation enough and the staff’s focus was on that ambition. They could not have done enough for her.’
Helen said: ‘The entire ward team are very grateful for this generous donation. It was a privilege to look after Dena’s mother. She was lucky to have a family so committed to her care.’
Dena also thanked the ‘generous’ Tavistock Panner Market and other small businesses for supporting the horse show.