A winning splash has been made by the young swimmers of Horrabridge Primary School at a local swimming gala.
Horrabridge entered 16 swimmers in the Tavistock area primary schools swimming gala at Meadowlands pool and impressed, despite not having their own school pool to train and learn in.
Horrabridge were second overall with the school’s A team winning silver medals, while the B team received praise for competing so well with such a young team overall.
One Horrabridge pupil who did the sole butterfly race and front crawl in the relays said: “I like swimming because you feel free in the water and I was very pleased that we came second as we don't have a swimming pool in school.”
Headteacher John Clarke said: “The children were delighted with their performances and with how well they all supported each other and competed together.
“We had several much younger swimmers who stepped in due to some pupils being absent, all of whom performed with great determination and resilience, contributing fully to their teams.
Whitchurch Community Primary School were the winners of the large schools competition. St Peter's Junior School in Tavistock came third.
Meavy Primary School won the small schools category while Mary Tavy & Brentor Primary School came second and Lamerton third. Tavistock Primary School won the Fairplay trophy.
The event came under the Okehampton Community and Recreation Association (OCRA) banner and was run by Tavistock Swimming Club.