A NEW member of Horrabridge School has been given a warm welcome with a mass stroke from her classmates.
Hilda Buttercakes, a dachshund/Jack Russell cross, is already a firm favourite after being introduced to her new schoolmates two weeks ago as a wellbeing dog.
Hilda belongs to headteacher John Clarke and she will have a role providing health and emotional support for the children to back up teachers and other staff.
John said: “We have decided to have our very own school wellbeing dog. As a school we have been considering introducing a school dog in recent years. We are delighted to introduce Hilda, a three-year-old mongrel, rescued from Gran Canaria, who is part Jack Russell and part dachshund.
“Dogs are increasingly being welcomed into schools with great success and therapy dogs are now being used in some hospitals which impacts greatly on patients’ improving health and emotional wellbeing. We hope the children will gain a great deal of enjoyment from having their school dog and that she becomes a full member of our team.
“We hope that Hilda will be able support the children within our community in ways that will help them to continue to thrive. Hilda will be kept in my office at the front of the school and will not be classroom-based.”
He said Hilda was gentle and calm, suitable for mixing with children and will always be with a designated member of staff when with them.
John stressed that there were many benefits to having a school dog, include improving the wellbeing of children and lowering anxiety levels, simply by making the environment happier and more enjoyable.
He said Hilda would help calm fears and relieve anxieties by allowing the children to stroke and play with her. Their interaction will help improve behaviour and concentration and boost pupils’ self-esteem.
“Interacting with school dogs elsewhere has been shown to encourage expression, participation and confidence for all children,” he said. “Children will be encouraged to look after Hilda and therefore, this will foster a sense of responsibility in them.
“Most children have a high level of natural interest in and enthusiasm for animals, so their interaction with Hilda should motivate pupils to think and to learn. This combination should encourage respect for both Hilda and others – so improving pupils’ relationships with each other, parents and teachers.”
There are hopes that Hilda will encourage the children to nurture and respect life in all its forms. It is also hoped Hilda will help them build confidence in reading – some might want to read to her.
Looking forward to seeing Hilda every day could also make children keener to come to school each day, improving overall attendance.
Generally Hilda’s presence and positive influence will further promote Horrabridge School’s wellbeing agenda for pupils and staff.
Hilda will be introduced slowly to the school community, meeting a few children at a time. And before their new classmate’s arrival, staff had already discussed with the children the rules and expectations around having Hilda in school and highlighted the many benefits and rewards too.