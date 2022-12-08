Award-winning early music group, the K’antu Ensemble will return to The Old Chapel at Calstock Arts next year for a performance of historical world music from across the globe.
The Birmingham group explore traditions and folklore behind some of the ensemble’s favourite tunes.
The group that was founded in 2012 by Ruth Hopkins take their name from an ancient style of Peruvian and Bolivian music and dance. Their colourful arrangements combine elements of world music with historically informed techniques, bringing early music to new audiences.
Since their last performance at Calstock back in 2017, they have played various venues across the UK, including Birmingham Symphony Hall, Cadogan Hall in London and Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall. Most recently, they have given performances across Birmingham for the 2022 Commonwealth Games Festival.
The group will return to the arts venue on Sand Lane on Sunday January 15. The performance will start at 3pm and has been timed to align with the Tamar Valley train timetable to ensure the audience can get to and from Calstock in time.
Before the performance and during the interval there will be refreshments available.
More information about the group and the concert can be found on the Calstock Arts website at: https://calstockarts.org/whats-on/