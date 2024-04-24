Committee members of the Tavistock Branch of the RNLI took part in an historic moment on April 18 when the RNLI Bicentenary Scroll came to the town as part of the RNLI 200th anniversary celebrations, writes Ann Parsons.
The scroll was signed by chairman Daniel Leonard-Williams on behalf of the branch. The signing of the scroll signified a commitment of volunteers to the RNLI One Crew Pledge. Tavistock was the 64th RNLI branch visited.
On the scroll is the phrase: ‘Signed in 2024 by representatives of the RNLI’s lifesaving communities, on behalf of all who strive to save every one’, which has been translated into Cornish, as well as Irish Gaelic, Welsh, Scottish Gaelic, Ulster Scots and Manx, to represent all RNLI communities.
The scroll will travel through every RNLI region and country in 2024. On March 4 2024 – the RNLI’s 200th anniversary – the scroll started its journey at the Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey, which Tavistock branch secretary Ann Parsons attended. It will continue travelling until October 2024, when it will end its journey in Douglas, Isle of Man, the former home of RNLI founder Sir William Hillary.
The Tavistock signing took place at Tavistock Golf Club, which is hosting a Golf Day on Thursday, July 18 as part of local RNLI bicentenary fundraising.
Entries of teams of three of all abilities, male or female, are invited, with the entry fee of £135 per team including a meal and prize-giving. For an entry form and more details, please email Tony Sherlock at [email protected] or phone 07885 064879.
RNLI scroll 2: Some of the committee with the Bicentenary scroll