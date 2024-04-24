The scroll will travel through every RNLI region and country in 2024. On March 4 2024 – the RNLI’s 200th anniversary – the scroll started its journey at the Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey, which Tavistock branch secretary Ann Parsons attended. It will continue travelling until October 2024, when it will end its journey in Douglas, Isle of Man, the former home of RNLI founder Sir William Hillary.