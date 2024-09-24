A key road bridge linking the Bere Peninsula with West Devon will be closed this Thursday (September 26) while large blocks protecting it from traffic damage are moved.
Denham Bridge will be closed from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Thursday (September 26) while large concrete blocks protecting the seventeenth century Grade II-listed structure near Bere Alston are craned back into position. They were dislodged after being struck by a large vehicle earlier this month. A signed diversion will be in place.
The blocks were put in place by Devon County Council (DCC) highways to protect it from extensive damage, after several crashes into the parapets caused its closure for repairs twice earlier this year.
The 1.8 tonne blocks on the approach absorbed the impact of the vehicle which got stuck on the west side, and although the blocks were moved by the crash, the bridge itself remained intact.
The concrete blocks were installed in February to guide vehicles to take a wider approach across the bridge after two major collisions and damage which resulted in the bridge closure twice for several weeks, leading the big diversions for residents driving to Yelverton, Buckland Monachorum and Plymouth.
Cllr Stuart Hughes, DCC Cabinet member for highway management, said: “The blocks did their job and bore the brunt in this latest incident. Although they were forced out of line and a daytime closure is needed so they can be hoisted back into place, they’ve prevented a potential lengthy and costly repair of the bridge which would have caused far more disruption to the travelling public.”
Cllr Philip Sanders, Yelverton Rural, said: “It's very unfortunate that a further one day closure has to be implemented in order to replace the temporary protective barrier and I fully appreciate how much inconvenience this will cause in particular for the residents of the Bere Peninsula.
"Behind the scenes a lot of design work and discussions are taking place in order to bring forward a more permanent solution to this issue.”
Width restrictions have been introduced, while narrowing on a section of the road leading to the bridge, are also being considered.