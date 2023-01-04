‘It took me 6/7 years to learn the mining history. I went down to Truro to the county records office and found out where the tunnels go and it just went on from there. It is a strange feeling that up to 450 feet below where horses occasionally graze, men with picks and shovels dug out the stone containing copper ore, their uncomfortably hot, damp and confined workplace, lit by just a candle fixed to their helmets.’