ALMOST the whole of Postbridge is involved in staging this week’s annual family pantomime Dick Whittington
Even if not every resident is on stage or behind the scenes, then every household will know someone who is. The show, put on by Phyl’s Follies amateur dramatics, which raises hundreds of pounds for community causes, is being staged at Postbridge Village Hall, on Friday, January 24 to Sunday, January 26, then Thursday and Friday, January 30-31 and Monday, February 1.
The story involves Dick’s cat helping the people of London with a plague of rats led by King Rat, an evil fellow bent on invasion of the town. King Rat gets Dick blamed for stealing the wages of Alderman Fitzwarren’s sweet shop staff.
Dick and his cat are exiled, but the clever cat persuades Dick to follow the actual villain onto a ship that Alderman Fitzwarren’s party are sailing to France in. They end up on the Island of Mycoco after the ship sinks where the mystery of the missing wages is solved – leading to the traditional happy ending.
Director Annie Smerdon said: “At long last I’ve produced a pantomime, which I’ve thoroughly enjoyed. I started at Moorland Merrymakers amateur dramatics group in Widecombe in 1977 where I met my husband-to-be Gerald. In the 1990s I joined Phyl’s Follies group and have only missed a few productions over the years.
“A big thanks to my wonderful and supportive cast including five talented new younger members. I feel very lucky to have such a brilliant team who pull together every year and work tirelessly.
“So much happens in the background – costumes, backstage, prompting, lighting, sound, front of house, booking office and the lovely scenery by Tessa and Jenny, with sea creatures by Alfie, Benji, Daisy, Eden, Evie, Isobel, Florence, Henry, Leo, Luen, Lyra, Milo, Peter, Phoenix and Thea.
“Also thanks to Jayne and Chris who’ve kept me calm and dealt with any problems. Lastly, many thanks to the audience, for being here and supporting us again. Sit back and enjoy our show, and we encourage you to join in with the usual panto traditions. Oh yes we do!”
The cast are: Fairy, Jayne Hutchings; King Rat, Alison Geen; Dick Whittington, Libby Boston; Tommy the Cat, Eva Templeton-Smith; Alderman Fitzwarren, Frank Martin; Alice, Lauren Hutchings; Sarah, Colin Waite; Idle Jack, Jasmin Vinnicombe; Captain Cooke, Pat Audas; King Juan, John Churchley; chorus, Tessa Arrowsmith-Brown, Jay Audas, Marnie Fray, Paddy Gaunt, Sue Martin, Tim Pearse, Annie Smerdon, Illithia Smerdon, Becky Stacey, Clara Templeton-Smith and Kevin Watts.
The production team are: Assistant producer, Jayne Hutchings; wardrobe, Amanda Payne, Elaine Smerdon; scenery, Jenny Gray, Tessa Wannell; props, Jayne Hutchings, Eva and Nick Templeton-Smith and Chris Wright, stage managers, Pat Audas, Paddy Gaunt and Tim Pearse, props manager, Wendy Watson; prompt, Jackie Gee; lighting, Steve Arrowsmith-Brown; music and sound Chris Wright; sound and lighting engineer, Richard Wright; front of house .Gerald and Sam Smerdon; ticket office, Sue Martin; publicity Alison Green and Clare Stanton; posters, tickets and programme, Chris Wright, printed by Dartcom
Each year Phyl’s Follies makes donations to charities and good causes suggested by members of the group. Last year £1,500 was shared between St Gabriel’s Church in Postbridge, ShelterBox, Dartmoor Livestock Protection Society, Hospiscare Exeter, the Parish Link, Widecombe Primary School and the Cinnamon Trust.