Following its reopening earlier this month, Princetown pub the Plume of Feathers is looking to bring back live music on weekends.
In a recent social media post, the pub stated it was looking to bring back its ‘famous Sunday afternoon music sets’ and for associated recommendations of local singers, bands and musicians who used to play at the pub years ago.
If you know of any acts who used to perform at the pub, you can get in touch with the pub, also with quotes for a three hour set, on their Facebook page using the following web link: https://rb.gy/7wg9u