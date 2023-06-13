Calling all bat fans. Why not use your bat detecting skills to monitor the activity of UK bats around Tavistock this summer?
Tavistock Town Council is looking for volunteers to make use of the town council’s heterodyne (tuneable) bat monitor to monitor bats in several sites around the town during July and August.
They are needed to help find out how noctule, serotine, common pipistrelle and soprano pipistrelle are faring in the Tavistock area or the Waterway Survey to monitor activity of Daubenton’s bats along nearby waterways, the canal and the River Tavy.
The field survey is looking at noctule, serotine and pipistrelle bats on two separate dates in July and the waterway survey is looking for Daubenton’s bats on two separate dates in August.
Daubenton’s bats roost near water, under bridges or in tunnels, and in holes in trees and in the summer the females form maternity colonies to mate.
The surveys are completed just after sunset and require volunteers to work in pairs.
Training in the use of the bat monitor is available as well as further details about the process of recording. Both those who are beginners to bat survey work and also those who have experience. It will make use of the bat monitor which was won by the Tavistock Town Council from the Devon Local Nature Partnership for work by town council works team and Tavistock Community Gardening to support biodiversity locally. It will support the work of the Bat Conservation Trust and provide information to the National Bat Monitoring Programme.
Interested volunteers are asked to contact the council by emailing the works manager Becky Rowe at [email protected] before the end of June. See at https://www.bats.org.uk/our-work/national-bat-monitoring-programme