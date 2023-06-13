Training in the use of the bat monitor is available as well as further details about the process of recording. Both those who are beginners to bat survey work and also those who have experience. It will make use of the bat monitor which was won by the Tavistock Town Council from the Devon Local Nature Partnership for work by town council works team and Tavistock Community Gardening to support biodiversity locally. It will support the work of the Bat Conservation Trust and provide information to the National Bat Monitoring Programme.