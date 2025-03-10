A 61-year-old man from Hatherleigh has admitted to possessing and distributing indecent images of children.
Stephen Kingsley from Market Street pleaded guilty in Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 5 to the charges made against him.
He admitted four charges of possessing incident images of a child, one charge of possessing a prohibited image of a child and one of charge of distributing an incident image of a child.
The judge heard how the defendant distributed an indecent image of a child between 2017 and 2022 as well as possessing multiple downloads of indecent photographs.
Kingsley has been put on unconditional bail to reappear for his sentencing at Exeter Crown Court on April 2 2025.